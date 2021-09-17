Gabby Petito search: Officials to hold press conference from Grand Teton in Wyoming

(Nomadic Statik YouTube/Gabrielle Petito via NewsNation)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Police in Wyoming are planning to hold a news conference Friday evening on the disappearance of 22-year-old North Port woman Gabby Petito.

News Channel 8 was told there’s a news conference scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in the Grand Teton area. Grand Teton National Park is Petito’s last known location and put out a missing person post on its Instagram page Wednesday with her picture. No one has seen or heard from the North Port woman in weeks.

Her fiancé Brian Laundrie is now a person of interest.

Laundrie got back home from a cross-country road trip on Sept. 1, Petito wasn’t with him. Her mom, Nichole Schmidt reported her daughter missing 10 days later.

A police report from the Moab City Police Department in Utah shows Petitio and Laundrie had a fight that got physical on Aug. 12. One officer reported Petito was slapping Laundrie, when he grabbed her face and pushed her back.

Petito’s family publicly called on Laundrie’s family this week to release any information they may have on Gabby Petito’s location.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

