Gabby Petito: Lawyer confirms Laundrie family’s campground visit, Petito family thanks public

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re learning more about Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts in the days before his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Through multiple sources, 8 On Your Side confirmed Laundrie’s family spent Sept. 6 through Sept. 8 at Fort De Soto Park. That’s four days before Petito’s mother reported her missing in New York.

Public record of registered campers show Laundrie’s mother, Roberta Laundrie reserved a campsite and had checked into “Site 001-Waterfront.”

The family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino confirmed the family spent time camping at the park and all left the park together.

Laundrie remains the person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and death. He was last seen by his family on Sept. 14, according to police. The family said he went to the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County. Last week, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie.

At a press conference Tuesday, the Petito family thanked the public, spoke about Laundrie’s disappearance and urged him to turn himself in.

“The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They’re sure not going to help us find Brian,” said Richard Stafford, the Petito-Schmidt family attorney.

Laundrie’s parents have not been charged with any crime connected to the Petito case.