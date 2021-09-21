Gabby Petito investigation: Autopsy scheduled Tuesday to identify remains found in Wyoming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An autopsy is set to begin Tuesday on the body found in Wyoming over the weekend that is believed to be Gabby Petito.

Leaders with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Sunday human remains were found near Grand Teton National Park and matched the description of the missing 22-year-old North Port woman. An FBI spokesperson noted that full forensic identification had not yet been completed.

Along with an identification, the medical examiner could also reveal the cause of death in the autopsy.

It’s part of the active investigation FBI leaders say is still unfolding out west.

A 911 call from a reported domestic situation in Utah between Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie, who has also been identified by police as a person of interest, provided some insight to the time leading up to her disappearance.

A portion of the call is as follows:

Caller: “We’re driving by and I’d like to report a domestic dispute.”

“What were they doing?” Caller: “Uh… we drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl.”

“He was slapping her?” Caller: “Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and they drove off.”

The call, which happened on Aug. 12, conflicts with the story Petito and Laundrie told responding officers about the situation in Utah. In their account, Petito had said she was the one who was hitting Laundrie.

Ultimately, officers separated the pair for the night. No charges were filed.

The 911 call and incident is a piece of the puzzle investigators are trying to put together.

The autopsy scheduled for Tuesday to identify the remains and determine the cause of death is another huge part of the case.

The Teton County Coroner says it usually takes two to three weeks to issue an autopsy report. However, the report could take longer. By state law, the coroner could request more time.