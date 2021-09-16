Gabby Petito disappearance: ‘Where is she?’ message pops up on North Port stop sign as family pushes for answers

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – As the search for 22-year-old North Port woman Gabby Petito continues, neighbors are asking the ultimate question with a stop sign: “Where is she?”

A stop sign was placed near the neighborhood of Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie – who lives in North Port with his family, on Thursday. It has since been removed.

Petito had set off on a cross-country van trip with Laundrie in July. The 22-year-old was last heard from in late August and reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11.

North Port police said Laundrie returned home without Petito on Sept. 1 and has refused to cooperate with authorities. He was named as a “person of interest” in her disappearance on Wednesday.

WFLA Photo

Petito was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

She is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos. One tattoo on her forearm says “let it be.”

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips about Petito’s disappearance. Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).