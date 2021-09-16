Utah police video shows Gabby Petito distraught after argument with fiancé

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera video released Thursday shows police check on Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie after the couple was spotted having an argument in Moab City on Aug. 12, about a month before she was reported missing.

Police said the couple was seen arguing and hitting each other, and Petito scratched Laundrie’s face.

Body camera video obtained by News Channel 8 provides a fuller picture of the incident. Police pulled over the couple’s van, which was traveling 45 mph in a 15 mph zone and hit a curb, according to the responding officer.

“Driver is showing some obscure driving. Possibly intoxicated,” the officer is heard saying.

The video shows Petito visibly upset as the officer walks up to her side of the van.

“We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues,” she explained.

Laundrie apologized for hitting the curb. “I was distracting him from driving. I’m sorry,” Petito said.

The couple said Petito was stressed out and struggling with her mental health while traveling with Laundrie and working to launch her website.

“Yeah, I don’t know, it’s just some days, I have really bad OCD, and I was just cleaning and straightening up and I was apologizing to him saying that I’m so mean because sometimes I have OCD and get frustrated,” she said.

Laundrie told police they got into the scuffle when she tried to take his keys and scratched her with his phone. He claimed he pushed her away and she jumped on him and started swinging.

“I’m not going to pursue anything [criminal charges] because she is my fiancé and I love her. It was just a squabble. Sorry it had to get so public,” Laundrie said.

The officer determined Petito was the primary aggressor and advised Laundrie to take pictures of his injuries for evidence. He cited Petito for domestic violence and ordered the couple to stay away from each other.

“He’s going to a hotel. I’m giving you the keys to the van. I’m giving him a ride to the hotel. Everything will be okay,” the officer said.

Petito had set off on a cross-country van trip with Laundrie in July. The 22-year-old was last heard from in late August and reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11.

North Port police said Laundrie returned home without Petito on Sept. 1 and has refused to cooperate with authorities. He was named as a “person of interest” in her disappearance on Wednesday.

Petito was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. She is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos. One tattoo on her forearm says “let it be.”

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips about Petito’s disappearance. Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).