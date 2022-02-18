Gabby Petito charity stream helps Tampa Bay domestic violence shelter care for victims during pandemic

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A domestic violence shelter in Tampa Bay was able to provide “uninterrupted” services to victims during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in part to a local livestreamer who hosted a charity stream in honor of Gabby Petito.

Online host Andy Signore, the face of Popcorned Planet on YouTube, raised $45,273 for Sunrise Domestic and Sexual Violence Center of Pasco County last year on a charity streaming event to support domestic violence victims as Gabby Petito’s story unfolded.

Sunrise Pasco CEO Kelly Sinn says typical fundraising efforts have been quite challenging during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Signore’s online fundraiser covered a shortfall in their budget.

“[Popcorned Planet’s] fundraiser was able to fill those gaps and allow us to continue providing services uninterrupted. Additionally, the far reaching of this fundraiser leaves me beyond hopeful that those experiencing violence will reach out to a certified center for help and support,” Sinn said. “We could not have raised this level of world-wide awareness had it not been for this specific event.”

The Popcorned Planet Charity Stream with host Andy Signore (left), Stef the Alter Nerd (center-left), WFLA Now’s JB Biunno (right) and Nerd Report’s Luis Lecca (bottom).

Signore hosted the stream alongside producer Stef The Alter Nerd, a survivor of abuse herself, and Luis Lecca of Nerd Report. The event included special guests including WFLA Now’s JB Biunno, NewsNation’s Brian Entin and Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The charity stream received international attention, including from Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, who told the stream audience in a message, “Gabby’s spirit is moving people to do great things! This is her legacy!”

“The Moab body cam footage from the Gabby Petito case really opened up my eyes to the numerous obstacles domestic violence victims face,” said Signore. “I’ve learned from so many survivors in my audience how hard it can be to admit you’re in an abusive relationship, let alone get out of one.”

“Through it all, I learned how domestic violence shelters nationwide need more support. Made all the sense in the world to support my local shelter during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in honor of Gabby,” he added.

Video of police in Moab, Utah responding to a domestic dispute call involving Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie gained international attention. A review of the police response would later conclude that the officers made “unintentional mistakes” and Petito should have been charged.

The FBI announced last month that a notebook found in Sarasota County’s Carlton Reserve revealed Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito’s death.

“It breaks my heart that Gabby’s friends and family are feeling the tragic pain of loss, especially since Gabby lost her life at the hands of somebody who was supposed to love her,” said Sinn. “My message to all is to know your local resources because you never know who may be exposed to domestic violence; it could be a coworker, neighbor, family member, a friend or it could even be you. You’re not alone, there are trained staff available to help.”

Signore, 42, says the funds were collected using Streamlabs Charity without any fees being taken.

“I am still in awe of our community, and all my colleagues online rallying together to do such a good thing,” he said. “It’s honestly one of the proudest moments in my life. And being able to speak with Gabby’s parents directly to hear how happy it made them, made it even more rewarding.”