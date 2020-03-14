Breaking News
FWC dive team locates missing boater’s body in Sarasota

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police and dive team members have located the body of a missing boater.

According to the FWC Division of Law Enforcement dive team recovered the body of the missing boater in the area of Big Sarasota Pass.

The FWC wishes to extend its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased individual during this difficult time and would like to thank the many partner agencies that contributed to this search.

The FWC is the lead agency and is actively investigating this incident, we will provide additional updates as they become available.

