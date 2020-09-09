Future of Sarasota’s iconic ‘kissing statue’ up in the air

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The future of Sarasota’s iconic “kissing statue” is still up in the air, as of Wednesday.

The city released renderings showing what “Unconditional Surrender” would look like elsewhere.

City leaders are considering a total of nine locations for the statue, including several options near Sarasota’s bayfront.

The Sahib Shriners have said they want the statue at their Beneva Road location, which is about four miles away.

The city says the public will soon have an opportunity to weigh in.

The locations include:

  • Area Between Oleary’s and Marina Jacks
  • Roundabout in front of Oleary
  • Roundabout near Sailing Squadron
  • Roundabout at the North End of Ken Thompson Park
  • Municipal Auditorium/Lawn Bowling Lot
  • Sahib Shriners
  • J.D. Hamel Park
  • Hart’s Landing
  • Landing of the Scots
