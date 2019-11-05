Sarasota Superintendent offers to resign

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County School Board will be holding a special meeting Tuesday at noon to discuss the future of Sarasota County Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden.

Last week, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Maultsby resigned after a scathing report found he sexually harassed his administrative assistant Cheraina Bonner.

A report released by a third-party investigator was very critical of Dr. Bowden’s handling of the case after Bonner came forward to him.

At the public meeting on Tuesday, board members will decide whether to reprimand, suspend, or terminate Bowden’s contract.

It would require a 4-1 vote and the decision would not take effect until next month.

However, Dr. Bowden has volunteered to resign with conditions.

Board member Bridget Ziegler tells 8 On Your Side that Bowden sent an email to board members offering to step down in exchange for a 10-year contract as Executive Director of Facilities.

In the email, Bowden requested a $175,000 salary, along with a $5,000 supplement. He also requested a reimbursement of $57,000 to pay for his legal fees.

Ziegler says this offer can be approved with a 3-2 vote. 8 On Your Side will be at the meeting and we’ll have the latest on-air and online.

