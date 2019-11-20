Funeral to be held today for Bradenton soldier killed during training accident

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Funeral services for 20-year-old U.S. Army, Pfc. Nick Panipinto will take place Wednesday afternoon at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

The solider was killed in a training accident while serving the country in South Korea.

The family has invited everyone to attend.

Panipinto’s remains were brought back to the Tampa Bay area last week.

Dozens of family and friends met his flag-draped casket on the ramp at Tampa International Airport for the emotional reunion.

Lining the route to manatee county, well-wishers waved flags and bid a sad farewell to the soldier who lost his life in a training accident in Korea.

The bradley fighting vehicle he was riding overturned.

Nick’s father, Anthony Panipinto said two uniformed military men showed up at his door and gave him the news.

Nick’s plan was to spend four years in the military and then use the GI Bill to go to college.

He was the oldest of seven siblings.

Anthony Panipinto said his son was loved.

“Nick was, everybody loved him. He was such, just a good heart. Just a solid kid,” he said.

The service is scheduled for 2 p.m.

