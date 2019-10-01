Funeral for veteran with no family to be held at Sarasota National Cemetery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A U.S. Army veteran who recently passed with no family will be honored Tuesday afternoon in Sarasota.

The Legacy Options Funeral Home published an obituary inviting the public to attend Edward Pearson’s funeral service and it went viral.

People all over the country wanted to make sure Pearson was not alone.

Pearson died in Naples last month without any family.

The 80-year-old served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964.

The funeral home arranged to give him a plot at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Pearson will be buried with full military honors.

As of now, cemetery officials are expecting 100 people, but it could be more.

“I think it shows the human side of all of us and the fact that we care about other people besides just ourselves and people that have served us and afford us the freedom we have today,” said Michael Hoyt.

Blair McFarlane, a patriot guard rider, will attend Pearson’s funeral.

McFarlane said he’s attended nearly two dozen funerals for service members without families.

He hopes this viral campaign will lead to more awareness of just how common this is.

“Nobody wants to be left alone, nobody wants to die alone, nobody wants to not be remembered,” said McFarlane.

The funeral will be at Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Road 72 at 12:30 p.m. at Shelter B.

LATEST STORIES: