SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (SNN) — SunCoast Blood Centers newest campaign, “Donating Never Looked So Good” kicks off Friday.

The initiative not only highlights the critical need for blood donations during the holiday season, but also offers a touch of glamour – free botox in return for your generous donations.

As the holiday season approaches, the demand for blood donations can be crucial.

SunCoast Blood Centers teamed up with med spas across Southwest Florida, and launched the week-long “Botox for Blood” campaign.

Below is a list of participating campaign partners:

Gulf Coast Institute of Rejuvenation: 8788 East State Road 70 Suite 102, Lakewood Ranch

The Aesthetic Link: 400 Frandorson Circle Suite 4218, Apollo Beach

Kristin Eliza, ARNP Medical Aesthetics: 3271 S Tamiami Trail, Suite A, Port Charlotte

Sunshine City Med Spa: 2323 Dr MLK Jr St N, Street Petersburg

“We’re all busy starting now until December, even into January. People aren’t thinking to donate blood this month,” said Joan Leonard, SunCoast Blood Centers’ Community Liaison.

For nearly 75 years, SunCoast Blood Centers has provided lifesaving blood products to hospitals and patients in the community.

However, Leonard said donations tend to dwindle down in November and December around the holidays.

So they’ve joined forces with med spas across Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties to help raise awareness.

“Typically when you donate blood, you definitely get the inside feel-good for helping others. So, while you’re helping others, we want to help you look good through the holidays,” said Leonard.

All fixed sites and select mobile blood drives, will reward successful donors with botox vouchers, valued at up to $140 worth of injections.

What if you aren’t interested in botox?

“You can gift it to someone. So if there’s somebody hard on your list that you know would enjoy a little extra perk at Christmas, you can gift your voucher to someone else,” said Leonard.

Donating through SunCoast Blood Centers ensures your gift directly supports local people in need of blood.

“This is just something that will help you feel beautiful on the outside, and also on the inside,” said Leonard.

The campaign runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1.