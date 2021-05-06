Fort Myers man attempts to run over deputy before fleeing into Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Fort Myers man was arrested Monday in Englewood after he tried to run over a deputy and led authorities on a two-county chase, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say a deputy attempted to pull over a 2021 Chevrolet Impala on South McCall Road, however, the driver, 24-year-old Julian Fernandez, did not comply and pulled into a driveway on Shadow Lane. The deputy pulled up behind the Impala in an attempt to block it in.

As Fernandez started to get out of the vehicle, the deputy got out of his patrol car with his gun and asked Fernandez to turn off the Impala and make his hands visible. According to the sheriff’s office, the 24-year-old accelerated toward the deputy, causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

In an attempt to get away, deputies say Fernandez drove through a ditch and back onto Shadow Lane. Additional deputies responded to the area to help stop Fernandez.

The 24-year-old continued driving on to Drury Lane before coming to a dead end where several deputies approached the car with their firearms drawn, giving verbal commands to turn off the car and to show his hands.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fernandez took off once again, nearly hitting a Charlotte County patrol car.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Fernandez continued to drive away from Charlotte County deputies, even with a possible flat tire, going at least over 85 miles per hour as he headed toward the Sarasota County line.

Sarasota County deputies joined in the pursuit, however, Fernandez’s flat tire eventually caused him to crash into a home on Old Englewood Road, damaging a wall, garage and small tree in a front yard, deputies say.

Deputies say they “could smell the alcohol coming from Fernandez and (saw) his watery, bloodshot eyes.”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Fernandez refused to complete field sobriety exercises.

A female passenger, 27-year-old Hannah Flammingan, was detained but later released after questioning. Flammingan does not face any charges.

The CCSO says Fernandez is a habitual traffic offender with a suspended license and an extensive criminal history including burglary, possession, theft, fraud, resisting an officer without violence, and more.

Fernandez was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held without bond. He faces charges of fleeing, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, reckless driving, driving without a license, DUI damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.