SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Sarasota County student whose graduation speech went viral last year is back in the spotlight for his comments towards Bridget Ziegler at last week’s school board meeting.

Zander Moricz, a former class president at Pine View School, took to the podium at the Dec. 12 meeting in a scathing condemnation of her performance as a school board member.

“Bridget, our first-ever interaction was when you retweeted a hate article against me from the Nationalist when I was a Sarasota County school student,” Moricz said.

Moricz, who is gay, said that while he strongly believes Ziegler should not be on the school board, she should not be removed solely over accusations she had a threesome with her husband, Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, and another woman. Several other commenters pointed out the hypocrisy of advocating for anti-LGBTQ+ policies while reportedly seeking out sex with other women.

“You do not deserve to be on the Sarasota County School Board, but you do not deserve to be removed from it for having a threesome,” Moricz said. “That defeats the lesson we’ve been trying to teach you, which is that a politician’s job is to serve their community, not to police their personal lives.”

“Bridget, you deserve to be fired from your job because you are terrible at your job,” Moricz said. “Not because you had a threesome.”

In 2022, Moricz accused Pine View administrators of censorship after he was reportedly told not to reference his activism in a graduation speech or discuss his role in a lawsuit challenging recently-passed legislation that he called the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

In his commencement address, Moricz used curly hair as a euphemism for sexuality. He now attends Harvard University and recently launched a nonprofit aimed at engaging other young people in politics.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, the school board voted to recommend Ziegler’s removal, but her fate is in Gov. DeSantis’ hands. DeSantis called for Christian Ziegler to step down from his GOP leadership position, but stopped short at calling for Bridget Ziegler’s removal.

Christian Ziegler was stripped of his duties and had his salary reduced to a dollar on Sunday, approximately two weeks after news of his involvement in a Sarasota sexual battery investigation surfaced.

Earlier this month, Bridget Ziegler resigned from her role at the Leadership Institute, an organization that provides training for conservative activists. She remains on the Sarasota County School Board and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, to which she was appointed by DeSantis.