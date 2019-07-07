Former Cardinal Mooney graduate dies following July 4 celebration in Nashville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned a 22-year-old who graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota has died after a Fourth of July celebration in Nashville.

Police say Gage Schrantz, 22, died after falling about 50 feet to the ground.

According to WKRN, Schrantz was by himself when he ran into the entrance of Mellow Mushroom on Broadway. He ran up three flights of stairs, past security, and onto the roof.

Investigators say Schrantz then jumped to the roof of AJ’s Good Time Bar and from there, to the roof of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop. Witnesses told investigators Schrantz got a running start and jumped toward the roof of the Downtown Sporting club.

The separation was 14 feet and Schrantz missed and fell 50 feet to the pavement.

8 On Your Side’s Rod Carter talked with Schrantz’s former baseball coach at Cardinal Mooney High School, Greg Mulhollen.

The Cardinal Mooney Community is saddened as we mourn the passing of alumni Gage Schrantz ‘15. May his infectious smile and caring heart never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Posted by Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School on Saturday, July 6, 2019

He told 8 On Your Side the things that will always stand out about Schrantz is his smile and work ethic on the baseball field.