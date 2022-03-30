SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Sarasota deputy was arrested after he allegedly sent an explicit photograph to a 16-year-old child.

According to a press release, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation on March 2 after receiving a report from a Sarasota woman that her 16-year-old child received an explicit photo from a deputy.

Detectives learned 27-year-old Scott Kelly previously responded to the teen’s home for an unrelated call for service in November. According to the victim, Kelly initiated a conversation through Snapchat the following day. The two began communicating which led to Kelly sending the photo.

During an interview, Kelly admitted to contacting the teen and sending the photo.

Further investigation revealed Kelly utilized a law enforcement database to research the driver’s license photos, names, and addresses of several adult females, whom he later connected with on social media.

Kelly was arrested Wednesday on one count of distributing obscene material to a minor and five counts of violation of public records law. He is currently being held without bond.

Kelly was hired in April 2018 and assigned to the Patrol Bureau. At the time of his arrest, as internal affairs investigators attempted to interview him, he resigned.

Investigators will remain in contact with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) regarding his moral character violations and the future of his law enforcement certification.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.