Former ALF nurse arrested for defrauding 3 residents in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A former assisted living facility nurse is now in custody after she reportedly defrauded at least three residents in Sarasota.

Police say in July of 2020, family members came forward after their mother, who is 99 years old, was the victim of credit card theft. The mother was living at an assisted living home on Hudson Avenue.

Family members told detectives the 99-year-old hasn’t been able to leave because of the coronavirus pandemic and was not able to make the charges on her credit card, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Detectives with SPD found charges totaling $1,206.22 between May 28, 2020, and June 27, 2020.

While collecting surveillance video for fraudulent credit card transactions, police say a woman believed to be 29-year-old Yolanda Taite, of Tallevast, Florida, was seen with another person, believed to be a man, and they made two separate purchases at a retail store.

Sarasota Police Department

Sarasota Police Department

SPD says detectives found out that the second transaction at the retail store was done on a credit card that belonged to another resident at the ALF, an 85-year-old man.

Detectives reached out to the man’s power of attorney and learned that the man is unable to take care of himself and does not use his credit card. The charges for the second resident totaled $1,090.15 between June 22, 2020, and July 9, 2020, according to police.

Management at the ALF told detectives Taite was employed with them since February 2019. Police say she was terminated from her position after she was arrested.

In addition to facing charges of exploitation of the elderly and grand theft from a person over 65 years or older, an arrest warrant was issued for Taite for an additional charge of exploitation of the elderly after a third family came forward to report fraudulent charges on their sister’s card. The sister is 86 years old and also lives at the ALF.

Detectives believe there may be more victims based on their investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6070, email at Jessica.Sullivan@SarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: