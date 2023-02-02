SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend.

The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota.

The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.”

The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh fish, Colorado and Iowa Beef and other chef selections.

Photo credit: BuddyFoyJr.com

Photo credit: BuddyFoyJr.com

Photo credit: BuddyFoyJr.com

Photo credit: BuddyFoyJr.com

Photo credit: BuddyFoyJr.com

Photo credit: BuddyFoyJr.com

Photo credit: BuddyFoyJr.com

The Foys are known for their Food Network show, “Summer Rush.” In the show, three family members, each with their own restaurant, square off against each other with just 60 days to make their money for the whole year, according to the Food Network.

The Foys own two other restaurants, The Chateau Anna Maria on Anna Maria Island and The Chateau On the Lake in New York.

The Sarasota restaurant has planned special events, including:

Jazz Nights, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, on the last Thursday of each month.

Chefs’ Tasting Counter, the last Thursday of each month. Only eight seats are available.

Club Chateau, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., on the first Friday of each month. Tickets are required.

Hospitality/Industry Night is every Wednesday, 20% off the food menus.

Tuesday Wine Night. 50% off select wines

The Chateau Sarasota will be open from noon to midnight six days a week. It is closed on Mondays. The restaurant will serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.