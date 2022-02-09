Florida school districts could lose millions in state funds for enforcing mask mandates

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – When school began last fall, school boards across the state were faced with a decision on whether or not to require face-coverings in schools. In all, 12 counties decided to enforce mask mandates, including Sarasota County and Hillsborough County Schools. Now those districts could face losing $200 million in state funds for that decision.

State Rep. Randy Fine represents southern Brevard County and also serves as the chairman of the K-12 Appropriations Committee. Last week, he unveiled the “Putting Parents First Adjustment” in Tallahassee. The budget proposal would take $200 million from the 12 districts that enforced mask mandates last fall and re-direct those funds to the 55 others that did not.

Rep. Fine tells 8 On Your Side he wants the districts held accountable for breaking state law.

“They chose to break the law. In fact, they cost themselves and the state millions of dollars fighting the law. And what we learned from that is, if you have time to figure out how to break the law, you have more resources than you need,” said Rep. Fine. “We need to say it loud and clear to these local politicians – following state law is not optional and if you don’t, there will be consequences.”

8 On Your Side spoke with school board members in Sarasota County about the state representative’s proposal. School Board Member Bridget Ziegler, who voted against a mask mandate last fall, says she’s frustrated with the majority of the board who put the district at “substantial financial risk.”

“Students, teachers, staff, members of the public and citizens don’t get to pick and choose which laws they want to follow based on whether or not they agree with them. That is, in fact, what happened here and there are consequences,” said Ziegler. “At the end of the day, school board members are elected officials who swear to uphold the oath of following the law. In my opinion, it remains to be seen if that legislation will go through. But if it does, it rests solely on the three board members who openly and publicly stated that they were going to move forward with a policy that they knowingly, admittedly and publicly stated was a violation of law.”

8 On Your Side asked Rep. Fine how the state can guarantee the budget cuts will not impact students.

“We will be putting proviso language in place that says you cannot cut programs and you cannot cut funding in schools. It has to be at your central office,” he said. “I think there might be some space to sublet in some of these bloated bureaucratic central offices, but the question is what are these people doing anyway? Why do we have non-school administrators making $100,000-$200,000 a year? By the way, these districts are learning what happens when they do not follow state law. If they choose not to follow state law, we can always do this again.”

Sarasota County School Board Member Tom Edwards called the budget proposal “juvenile and petty.”

“The only people that are really hurt by that are the students because it will just trickle down to the classroom,” said Edwards. “I made my vote and cast my vote on what I thought was in the best interest of our students and I will still stand by that decision as long as I have the wiggle room to do it. Now that it is a law, I don’t have it, but just because we disagreed with the governor, you are going to penalize the students? That makes no sense to me.”

The proposed budget was approved during the House Appropriations Committee meeting Wednesday. It still has to go to the full House floor for further debate.