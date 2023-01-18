TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.

Steube sustained several injuries in the accident, according to a Facebook post.

“Please pray for the Congressman and his family,” the post said.

Florida Politics reported that Steube fell off his roof and was taken to a Sarasota hospital.

Steube serves Florida’s 17th district, which includes all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and portions of Lee County.

He lives in Sarasota with his wife Jennifer and their son Ethan.