SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he tried to steal a boat and hide from authorities by swimming in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Deputies said Matthew DiPaolo, 35, of Port Charlotte, tried to steal the boat that was docked in the 700 block of West Wentworth Street in Englewood. That’s when a 911 caller reported DiPaolo to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Before authorities arrived, deputies said DiPaolo jumped from the boat where a witness spotted him swimming in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The sheriff’s office Aviation and K-9 Units were called to search the area using infrared cameras.

Video from the sheriff’s office showed DiPaolo trying to conceal himself by swimming underwater. Deputies said the Aviation Unit guided K-9 and patrol deputies to the man’s location before he was taken into custody.

DiPaolo was charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest with violence. He remains in custody on $15,000 bond.