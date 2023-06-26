The Anopheles mosquito, carrier of malaria in the state of Florida (Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health issued a statewide malaria advisory after confirming new cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

According to the advisory, four individuals in Sarasota County were infected with the Plasmodium vivax species, which is the most frequent cause of malaria.

All four patients were treated and recovered, but health officials warned that residents need to take precautions to reduce the spread of the disease from mosquitos.

To do this, the FDOH advised Floridians to follow “Drain and Cover” guidelines to limit the reproduction of mosquitos.

These include:

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, or any other container where water has collected.

Get rid of “old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.”

If you have birdbaths or outdoor water bowls, empty and clean them out at least once or twice a week

Use tarps that don’t collect water on boats and vehicles

Keep swimming pools clean and chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools you don’t use them.

Cover your doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitos out of your home

Use repellent regularly, especially those with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535.

According to the FDOH, malaria is spread in Florida through Anopheles mosquitoes. Humans who get infected typically have symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache. If you have these symptoms after a mosquito bite, you should get evaluated immediately.

Officials said aerial and ground spraying is being done to lower the population of mosquitoes in the affected areas.