TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christian Ziegler, chair of the Republican Party of Florida, is involved in a sexual battery investigation, his attorney confirmed to WFLA on Thursday.

The Oct. 4 incident report provided by the Sarasota Police Department was almost completely redacted, including Ziegler’s name, and the nature of his involvement was not made immediately clear. No charges have been filed in the case.

An attorney representing Ziegler provided the following statement to WFLA:

We acknowledge the reports that there is an investigation being conducted by the Sarasota Police Department regarding Mr. Ziegler. Mr. Ziegler has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department. We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated. Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain. I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded. Derek Byrd, Esquire

The investigation was first reported by government watchdog Florida Center for Government Accountability (FCGA), that claimed a woman filed a sexual battery complaint in Sarasota against Ziegler. The FCGA cited anonymous sources close to the investigation in its report, but WFLA could not confirm the allegations.

The report also mentions Ziegler’s wife, Bridget Ziegler, who is a Sarasota County School Board member and co-founder of Moms for Liberty. The conservative advocacy group emerged on the Florida political scene as a parental rights organization, decrying what it calls “woke indoctrination,” including COVID lockdowns, teachers unions and “pornographic” books. Ziegler has since stepped down from the Moms for Liberty board.

Bridget Ziegler speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The group also has quickly gained a close ally in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Moms for Liberty advocated for the 2021 “Parental Rights in Education” legislation and the 2022 bill labeled “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents. Bridget Ziegler appeared behind DeSantis at the latter bill’s signing ceremony.

DeSantis also appointed her to the board overseeing the special district covering Walt Disney World, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. It was known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District before the state took it over amid DeSantis’ feud with Disney.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County released the following statement in response to the allegations against Christian Ziegler:

“We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the reports concerning Republican Party of Florida Chair and Sarasota County State Committeeman Christian Ziegler, and his wife, Sarasota County School Board Member Bridget Ziegler. The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators.” Jack Brill, RPOSC Chairman

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.