SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will hold a news conference with law enforcement officials on Wednesday aimed at warning residents about the drug xylazine.

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer known by street names “tranq”, “tranq dope” and “zombie drug.” The drug has been appearing increasingly across the U.S. prompting the DEA to issue an alert warning Americans of fentanyl laced with xylazine.

The sedative drug is not an opioid, meaning overdose-reversal medications like Narcan won’t treat a xylazine overdose. It could make potentially deadly drugs like fentanyl or heroin even deadlier, if used together.

The DEA said xylazine-fentanyl mixtures have been seized in almost every state. Lab reports indicate nearly a quarter of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized contained xylazine.

Xylazine earned the nickname “zombie drug” from a concerning side effect: necrotic wounds that produce scaly, dead tissue. If left untreated, the affected limbs may have to be amputated.

“There has never been a more dangerous time to take a chance on any illicit substance, and this drug is only making the problem worse,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in March. “I’m urging everyone to never use illicit drugs, just one pill or one use can kill.”

On Wednesday, Moody is expected to discuss the proliferation of the drug in southwest Florida and across the state. She will be joined by State Attorney Ed Brodsky and FDLE Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson, as well as Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche.

You can watch the news conference at 11:00 a.m. in the live player above.