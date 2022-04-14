Allegiant has a new travel deal for its new route from Sarasota to Austin, Texas.

Service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas will begin Thursday and operate twice weekly.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $33. Flights must be booked by April 16 for travel by June 25, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to offer vacationers in Sarasota a way to connect to the vibrant music, arts and culture in Austin,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We believe Austin’s fast-growing market will be a popular destination for leisure travelers who want affordable, convenient flights without layovers or connections.

Tickets are available for purchase at Allegiant.com. Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.

