Fish kills and irritation being reported as Red Tide returns to Tampa Bay area

Venice, Fla (WFLA) It’s the news that has many saying “not again!”

The fish-killing, sinus-irritating red tide is back off the coast of several beaches.

Recent samples of the water here at Venice Beach show high levels of red tide.





As the sun goes down along Venice Beach, the stunning colors attract tourists and locals, who marvel at the orange and red colors.

But the red tide menace is lurking. “It’s already pretty bad from Venice south, to about Naples” said Dr. Bob Weisberg, USF Professor of oceanography.

Dr. Weisberg said the latest red tide outbreak is confounding experts, who normally see it start offshore. “This year seems a little odd. It actually appears like it has formed near shore” he said.

A family, visiting from Buffalo, New York, is putting up with red tide’s unpleasant effects, to enjoy the sunset. “I had coughing . A couple of em got rashes like on their legs” said Susan Belsy.

The 2018 red tide lasted for months, killed tons of sea life and kept tourists away.

The red tide season lasts until December.

“There was coughing as we approached the beach, just, like you’ve got a catch in your throat. Little bit of a runny nose” said beach visitor, Bobbi Rounds

New funding from lawmakers in Tallahassee should help scientist better understand how red tide works. With that knowledge, better decisions can be made about how to deal with it.