SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — First Lady Casey DeSantis will be holding a press conference at the New College of Florida on Thursday.

The First Lady will be joined by the President of the New College of Florida, the Florida Surgeon General, and the Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families during the news conference.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. WFLA will be streaming the conference live on our Facebook page, website, and in this story.