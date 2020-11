NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Fire Department resuced a dog from a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

North Port officials say the fire and police department were on scene of the fire on Abelove Lane just before 1 p.m.

NPFD, NPPD on scene of a working structure fire on Abelove Lane. No injuries to residents or Fire personnel. One dog was rescued from the structure, and is doing well. Fire is under control at this time. Cause is undetermined. State Fire Marshal is being contacted. pic.twitter.com/OJc9ZGP1b9 — North Port, Florida (@CityofNorthPort) November 25, 2020

Authorities say no was injured and that the dog is doing well.

The fire is under control and the cause of the fire is undetermined.