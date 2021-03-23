Fire torches through vegetation along Siesta Key beach

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – It was late Saturday night when several residents along Beach Road on Siesta Key noticed bright orange flames shooting into the sky near Beach Access #7. It’s unclear what sparked the flames, but some locals are worried it may have been unruly spring break crowds.

“There’s a lot of partying going on on weekends at Beach Access #7. I don’t know for sure, but it sure seems that this was done by people that just obviously didn’t care about the environment and just wanted to do something that was I guess kind of like vandalism and it is not a good thing,” longtime resident Bob Progner said.

This isn’t the first overnight incident of concern locals have seen on Siesta Key since spring break started a few weeks ago.

Just last week, 8 On Your Side showed you a protected snowy plover nesting area that was vandalized in a matter of days. Local Audubon Society members told us it wasn’t the first time they’ve dealt with vandalism, but pointed out issues like this always seem to coincide with spring break.

Locals on Siesta Key tell us they aren’t against welcoming visitors to their piece of paradise. They just want visitors to respect it.

“Siesta Key is the crown jewel of this area and we need to make sure that if we want the rest of the county to thrive, we need to make sure that this crown jewel is protected,” Siesta Key resident Harry Anand said.

Locals say extra crowds also means excess noise, speeding, and litter on beaches. Anand feels local officials need to take a closer look at Siesta Key and make sure it is protected.

“If we don’t address the over-development, if we don’t address the overcrowding, we will lose the image of Siesta Key and people will not want to come here,” Anand adding. “I think it is the reallocation of resources across the county that has not taken place and that is what we are asking for. Give us more resources to handle these kind of issue.”

Catherine Luckner is the president of the Siesta Key Association of Sarasota. She feels an increase in law enforcement presence would have a large impact on the key.

“As recently as 6 to 8 years ago, we had 8 to 9 officers here on duty all the time. Now, we have 2 to 3 or maybe four, and given the increase in population and the increasing awareness of this beach since we have been number one beach twice, we need all the help we can get including citizens speaking up when they see things,” Luckner said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office increases its patrols on Siesta Key during spring break every year. Beachgoers will see the mounted patrol unit as well as deputies on ATVs.

“We assess our needs on the Key on a regular basis to ensure we have the proper staffing to serve both residents and visitors,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said.

“Law-enforcement is not only about catching robbers and bad guys. 90% of law-enforcement is preserving the quality of life and making the presence is felt. We just need more presence on this little island from the law enforcement to make sure people don’t do things like this. We need more presence to make sure that the quality of life is preserved,” Anand said.