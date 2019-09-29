Fire crews investigating large house fire in Sarasota

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a large house fire.

Fire crews say the fire happened at 3946 Country View Drive in Sarasota.

A firefighter has been injured.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

