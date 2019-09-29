SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a large house fire.
Fire crews say the fire happened at 3946 Country View Drive in Sarasota.
A firefighter has been injured.
No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- South Dakota school installs vape sensors
- Fire crews investigating large house fire in Sarasota
- Del Rio residents on the Rio Grande say they feel safe, despite no border wall
- 3-year-old girl dies after Tampa pool party drowning, another in critical condition
- Oktoberfest festivities take over Suncoast area