FHP investigating fatal Sarasota motorcycle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Thursday evening.
The crash happened near Tuttle Avenue and Bee Ridge Road. At this time little is known into what caused the accident.
Troopers say portions of Bee Ridge Road starting at Tuttle Avenue are closed off as crew continues to investigate.
Stick to WFLA for updates to this developing story.
