FHP: 24-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision with school bus in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic homicide investigators with Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist and a bus filled with children.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tuttle Ave. and 22nd St.

Troopers say the school bus was turning onto 22nd St. when a motorcyclist traveling north on Tuttle Ave. at a high rate of speed collided with the right rear side of the school bus.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. He was a resident of Sarasota County, according to troopers.

“He, unfortunately, lost his life because he was traveling just a little bit too quickly on that motorcycle,” said Trooper Kenn Watson. “Bottom line, if you are a vulnerable user of the roadway — motorcycle, bicycle, running, jogging, anything like that.. we need to use due care. You have to remember, when you are on a motorcycle, not everyone can see you and it is the responsibility of drivers to go ahead and be on the lookout for them as well,” he continued.

Officials with the Sarasota County School District tell 8 On Your Side 27 students were on the bus when the deadly collision occurred. The students were on their way home from Booker High School which is about two miles away from where the crash happened.

No one on board the school bus was injured.

The school has been in contact with all the families that had students riding on the bus. Additional counselors will be available on the school campus Thursday for any students who would like to speak with someone.

Troopers do not anticipate any charges at this point in the investigation. The investigation, however, is still ongoing.

“School bus drivers are usually obeying the law, very careful. They understand that they have precious cargo on board so they obviously are doing everything they can to get these kids it safely back home or to school,” said Trooper Watson.