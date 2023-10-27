SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin were seized from a Sarasota man during a traffic stop near the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Friday, according to Sarasota police.

Tyron Brown, 31, was arrested on a warrant for fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving a vehicle without a valid license.

When police searched his car, they found 25 separate baggies containing powdery substances including 0.6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.9 grams of heroin, and 3.9 grams of fentanyl.

Brown was taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Sarasota Police

Brown was also charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, all with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, and tampering with evidence.