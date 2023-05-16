SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Correctional Facility is investigating the death of an inmate on Monday.

Rachel Elizabeth Morgan was found unresponsive in her jail cell around 6:26 a.m., deputies said.

Morgan was pronounced deceased at 6:43 a.m. after corrections deputies and medical personnel performed life-saving efforts to resuscitate her, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan had been arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

It is unclear what her cause of death was, as there were no signs of trauma or known use of force used against Morgan.

The investigation is ongoing.