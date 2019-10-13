FDLE investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place inside a North Port home.

FDLE Special Operations Team along with agents from the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center served a narcotics search warrant Friday around 8:30 p.m.

According to the FDLE, while searching a house located on San Lorenzo Avenue in North Port, agents were confronted by a male suspect armed with a machete.

Agents then shot the suspect who was identified as 57-year-old Fernando Mora.

The FDLE says agents called paramedics and provided first aid to Mora, however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No agents were injured.

Agents from FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, are investigating.

FDLE agents will determine the facts of what happened and will turn the case over the state attorney’s office who will decide whether criminal charges should be filed. Agents involved have been placed on administrative leave per FDLE policy. ​

