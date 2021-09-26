FBI visits Brian Laundrie’s home, takes items for DNA matching, attorney says

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI took personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie Sunday to aid in their investigation, according to the family’s attorney.

Video taken at the Laundrie home showed agents enter the home for three minutes Sunday morning and speak to someone inside the home. According to News Nation’s Brian Entin, Laundrie’s parents gave the FBI the items to be used for DNA matching.

Police are still searching for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve, where his family said he headed to when he was last seen on Sept. 14.

This comes the same day that the family of Gabby Petito, Laundrie’s fiancé, mourned the loss of their daughter. Petito’s remains were identified by a coroner last week.