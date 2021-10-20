LIVE: FBI to hold press conference after partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. ET with the latest updates in the search for Brian Laundrie.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Entrance.

Law enforcement officials searching for Laundrie found partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by police Wednesday afternoon. The environmental park connects to the Carlton Reserve.

According to Pete Williams with NBC News, law enforcement officials say “what appears to be partial human remains” were found in an area that was previously underwater. The search for Laundrie has been focused on the environmental park and connected reserve for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

Earlier Wednesday, Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for Brian. He said The FBI and North Port Police Department met the parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, at the park Wednesday morning.

The FBI Tampa office tweeted about the “items of interest” shortly after 2 p.m. They said an FBI Evidence Response Team was called out to process the scene.