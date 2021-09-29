Live: FBI in possession of new phone purchased by Laundrie family, attorney says

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie continues his attorney has issued a new statement regarding evidence taken in by the FBI.

According to the Laundrie’s family attorney Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family purchased a new phone “and it’s the same phone that Brian left home and which the FBI is in possession of,” Bertolino told NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

The timing of when the phone was purchased as of now remains a mystery as Laundrie’s family says they last saw him on Sept. 14 when he left home wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap and a left without his and phone, according to Bertolino.

Brian Laundrie was officially named a “person of interest” in Gabby Petito’s disappearance by North Port police on Sept. 15 after he refused to cooperate with the investigation and was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17.

North Port police say Laundrie returned to his parents’ home with Petito’s van on Sept. 1 without her following a cross-country trip.

According to public records obtained by 8 On Your Side, Brian Laundrie’s mother checked into a campground at Fort De Soto Park on Sept. 6. The record of registered campers shows Roberta Laundrie checked into “Site 001-Waterfront” between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

According to Bertolino, the family camped together from Sept. 6 through Sept. 7 and they all left the park together.

Concerned family members reported Gabby Petito missing to Suffolk County Police in New York on Sept. 11.