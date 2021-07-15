Fatal crash closes I-75 southbound in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol following a fatal crash on Interstate 75 southbound.

All lanes of traffic southbound are shut down between MM210 – Fruitville Road and MM207 – Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota County.

The sheriff’s office says Interstate 75 southbound will be shut down for an extended period while the investigation is conducted.

Southbound traffic on Interstate 75 will be rerouted at Fruitville Road to surface roads traversing south.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid the area until the roadway reopens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss