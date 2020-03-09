Fatal crash causes delays on I-75 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly crash is causing delays for morning commuters in Sarasota.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 shortly after 7:30 a.m.
It’s unclear how many cars were involved in the accident.
At this time, it appears all but one lane is blocked.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.
