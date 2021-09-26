Face masks in Sarasota County Schools are now optional, district says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mask mandate put in place by Sarasota County Schools has been suspended, according to the district.

Based on the latest COVID-19 percentages, district officials say the face mask policy will now be optional starting Monday.

“We strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8%,” a release from the district said.

The temporary emergency face mask policy will remain in effect until Tuesday, Nov. 23; however, since the positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped below 8% for three consecutive days, it is now optional. At any time the policy could be reactivated if the positivity rate goes above 10%.

The 90-day policy initially went into effect on Aug. 30 when the positivity rate was above 23%.

