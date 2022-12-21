TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a bank in Sarasota on Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo on 3625 Bee Ridge Road at about 9:45 a.m.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man walked into the bank, approached a teller, told them he had a gun and demanded money.

He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The agency said its detectives were at the scene and its aviation, which operates helicopters, and K9 units were deployed to search for the suspect.