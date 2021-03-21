Extra security measures in place following shooting at Sarasota County Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Additional security measures are now in place at the Sarasota County Fair following Saturday night’s shooting that injured one person.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the fair, which opened to the public on Friday, will remain open as scheduled. Extra officers will also be on patrol at the fairgrounds and will “take a more proactive role in the execution of the security plans for the Sarasota County Fair for [the] duration of the event,” police say.

A private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board will now be searching handbags and using wands on guests prior to them entering the fairgrounds, a release from SPD said.

Police say the shooting that took place late Saturday night is believed to have happened after an altercation between two groups of people. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The suspected shooter is not in custody.

According to the police department, there is no evidence that the shooting was an active shooter situation and there is no direct threat to the public.

If you or anyone you know has video or information on the situation, please call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.