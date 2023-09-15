SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A now-former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested after he allegedly filed a fraudulent workers’ compensation claim, according to officials.

Neil Wilson was arrested Friday one count of workers’ compensation fraud ($20,000 or more but less than $100,000) after he was placed on leave Sept. 6 due to an investigation by the Florida Department of Financial Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 13-month claim resulted in a loss of more than $30,000 and the total amount incurred was more than $64,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to a high standard of conduct and behavior,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The actions demonstrated by Mr. Wilson do not reflect the vision of the agency or its values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness.”

Wilson had been employed with the sheriff’s office between January 1998 and September 2023 and was assigned to the patrol bureau, the sheriff’s office said.