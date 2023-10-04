SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A now-former Sarasota County deputy has been accused of lying about the hours he worked, resulting in being paid more than $1,000 for overtime details in which he wasn’t fully present, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Preston C. Hines was placed on administrative leave Sept. 25 after the allegations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hines is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office, but it’s unclear if he was fired or resigned.

Hines was assigned 10 overtime details since April, but allegedly “routinely arrived late and left early,” despite documenting he worked the required hours, according to the sheriff’s office. At times, he allegedly showed up 15-20 minutes late and left several hours early.

On Sept. 18, Benderson Park officials contacted the sheriff’s office and said they didn’t see Hines at the scheduled detail, according to an arrest warrant provided by the sheriff’s office. On another occasion, he was scheduled to work a detail at University Town Center Mall, but was allegedly seen by GPS leaving the area before the end of his shift.

In one instance in August, Hines was compensated for four hours and eight minutes he was not on his assigned detail, according to the warrant. He allegedly logged out at 4:15 a.m. but had left at 11:52 p.m.

Hines was arrested Wednesday and charged with scheme to defraud, deputies said.

“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to a high standard of conduct and behavior,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The actions demonstrated by Mr. Hines do not reflect the vision of the agency or its values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness. As such, the sheriff’s office recognizes the importance of informing the public of our commitment to the community and to ensure we strictly adhere to those values.”