ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver suspected of hitting an Englewood man in a McDonalds parking lot and driving off.

In a release on Thursday, FHP said a 47-year-old man from Englewood was seriously injured in the collision, which happened in Port Charlotte on Nov. 4.

via Florida Highway Patrol

FHP released a photo and video of the suspect’s vehicle, which they said appears to be a black Ford F350.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 938-1800 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.