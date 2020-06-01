Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Development likely in Gulf as hurricane season officially begins

Englewood doctor arrested again after 7 more patients accuse him of sexual abuse

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A physician accused of sexually assaulting patients at his practice in Englewood in early May has been arrested again after seven more patients came forward disclosing similar complaints, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Lohstreter, 70, of Sarasota, allegedly admitted to touching a patient during a routine exam after the woman reported him to authorities in December. He was arrested but released after bonding out.

Since the May 6 arrest, seven additional victims have come forward alleging sexual abuse during appointments, the sheriff’s office said.

Lohsttreter turned himself in Friday and was released Saturday on $29,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss