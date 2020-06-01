Englewood doctor arrested again after 7 more patients accuse him of sexual abuse

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A physician accused of sexually assaulting patients at his practice in Englewood in early May has been arrested again after seven more patients came forward disclosing similar complaints, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Lohstreter, 70, of Sarasota, allegedly admitted to touching a patient during a routine exam after the woman reported him to authorities in December. He was arrested but released after bonding out.

Since the May 6 arrest, seven additional victims have come forward alleging sexual abuse during appointments, the sheriff’s office said.

Lohsttreter turned himself in Friday and was released Saturday on $29,000 bond.

