Employee at Piccolo Italian Market in Sarasota tests positive for hepatitis A

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A food service worker in Sarasota County has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to health officials that person worked at Piccolo Italian Market and Deli in Sarasota.

Health officials say they began an investigation following a laboratory test confirmation on July 3

The Department of Health warns if you ate at Piccolo Italian Market & Deli between June 21 and June 29, you’ll want to get vaccinated.

The Sarasota County Health Department is offering the vaccine at its main office on Ringling Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone with questions about Hepatitis A can call the Sarasota CHD at (941) 861-2873 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

