Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Employee at Piccolo Italian Market in Sarasota tests positive for hepatitis A

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A food service worker in Sarasota County has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to health officials that person worked at Piccolo Italian Market and Deli in Sarasota.

Health officials say they began an investigation following a laboratory test confirmation on July 3

The Department of Health warns if you ate at Piccolo Italian Market & Deli between June 21 and June 29, you’ll want to get vaccinated.

The Sarasota County Health Department is offering the vaccine at its main office on Ringling Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone with questions about Hepatitis A can call the Sarasota CHD at (941) 861-2873 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES
 Toddler falls to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Puerto Rico
 Body found with more than 100 dog bites in Highlands County, investigators say
 ‘Floribama Shore’ star arrested for flashing breasts, breaking car window in St. Pete
 Police: Another person caught licking Blue Bell Ice Cream at store
 WATCH: Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix ends with 2 crashes
 Flesh-eating bacteria not just in the water
 Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss