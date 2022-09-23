SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a Sarasota food company has recalled over 6,200 pounds of meat products on Friday.

USDA said in a release that 6,247 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products were recalled after the agency learned that they were not inspected before hitting shelves. The products themselves were not inspected, nor were they produced in a facility that was not inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The agency said they have not received reports of adverse reactions from anyone who has consumed these products. USDA said anyone concerned about a reaction should contact their healthcare provider.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging residents to check their freezers for the recalled products and to throw them out if they find them.

The frozen beef and chicken empanada items were produced and distributed into commerce from March 2022 to September 2022. The following products are subject to recall: [Click here to view labels]

Approximately 1.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico STEAK EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 1.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico CHICKEN EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico STEAK EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico CHICKEN EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

You can read the USDA’s full recall report here.