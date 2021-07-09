Elsa’s floodwaters threaten hundreds of homes in North Port

North Port, Fla. (WFLA) — City leaders in North Port are asking hundreds of families to consider evacuating as flood waters from Elsa rise in some areas.

“We’re looking at about upwards of 300 homes that could potentially see some water intrusion but we don’t know. We don’t have a crystal ball,” said Josh Taylor with the City of North Port.

According to Taylor, water from Elsa flooded Myakka City and other rural areas to the north.

“I’m going to watch this here. I just took pictures of this and I’m going to watch this and if this gets any higher I’m going to move my horses out,” said Debra Wilke who lives in a high-risk area.

A shelter is open for families inside the Morgan Family Community Center at 6207 West Price Boulevard in North Port.

Most say they’re not leaving yet, but are keeping an eye on the situation as it evolves.

“Right now, I’m not concerned. A couple of years ago, we had the hurricane around here, it was higher than it is today,” said resident Joe Frederick. “We have all of our food, water and medication, we’ve got everything.”

As of Friday morning, evacuations are only voluntarily. City leaders say evacuations could become mandatory if they see an increase in water levels.